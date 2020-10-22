Crestview names new executive director

Crestview Retirement Community in Bryan has named a new executive director.
Mike Adams has been with Crestview since 1994, serving as activity director, admissions director and health care administrator.
In his new role, Adams will oversee all operations of the Bryan facility, including independent living, assisted living, memory support and skilled nursing.
Adams fills the spot created by the promotion of former executive director Matthew Currie to vice president of operations for Methodist Retirement Communities. Currie had been at Crestview since 2000. His new role will include operational oversight of Crestview as well as other MRC communities across the state.
