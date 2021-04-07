Costco Wholesale files plan to build College Station location

The gears are in motion for a Costco Wholesale to potentially make its way to College Station.
Today, Costco Wholesale filed a site plan with the City of College Station for a 160,534-square-foot facility to be located along Texas 6 in Midtown, according to a city press release.
The retail store and fueling station would occupy nearly 19 acres of city-owned commercial property along Rudder Freeway at Midtown Drive north of Express Care at St. Joseph Health.
“We've had the pleasure of working with Costco for many, many months to reach this point,” Natalie Ruiz, College Station's director for economic development, said in a press release. “We believe they are a perfect anchor for Midtown and would be a shopping destination for residents throughout the Brazos Valley — and for anyone visiting Aggieland. Now, it's time to take the next steps.”
In order for the project to move forward, the city council will need to evaluate terms of the land purchase and economic development agreement, which should happen in late April. In May and June, the release says that site construction plans and permit applications will be reviewed for compliance.
One of the final steps will include the city council approving an infrastructure participation agreement.
In a special mini-episode of the city’s “All Up In Your Business” podcast, Ruiz said that to her since there is still much to be done, “it's not a thing until they're out there pushing dirt.”
“We share in the community's excitement today and now turn our attention to ensuring our elected and appointed officials have all the information they need in the coming weeks,” Ruiz said in the announcement.
Ruiz said in an email to The Eagle that there is currently no estimate on a construction start or business opening date, and that both of those items would be up to Costco Wholesale to determine.
Go to blog.cstx.gov to see the release and listen to the podcast