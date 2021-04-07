Costco Wholesale files plan to build College Station location

The gears are in motion for a Costco Wholesale to potentially make its way to College Station.

Today, Costco Wholesale filed a site plan with the City of College Station for a 160,534-square-foot facility to be located along Texas 6 in Midtown, according to a city press release.

The retail store and fueling station would occupy nearly 19 acres of city-owned commercial property along Rudder Freeway at Midtown Drive north of Express Care at St. Joseph Health.

“We've had the pleasure of working with Costco for many, many months to reach this point,” Natalie Ruiz, College Station's director for economic development, said in a press release. “We believe they are a perfect anchor for Midtown and would be a shopping destination for residents throughout the Brazos Valley — and for anyone visiting Aggieland. Now, it's time to take the next steps.”

In order for the project to move forward, the city council will need to evaluate terms of the land purchase and economic development agreement, which should happen in late April. In May and June, the release says that site construction plans and permit applications will be reviewed for compliance.

One of the final steps will include the city council approving an infrastructure participation agreement.