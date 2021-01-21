Chamber announces Impact Awards winners

The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of its 2021 Community Impact Awards: Curious Collections, Tone 360 Fitness Studio and Comfort Keepers.

A virtual awards ceremony will be Feb. 16. Tickets are $20 and include a $10 coupon to the Quarry Bar & Grill at Phillips Event Center in Bryan.

Chamber members can register to attend at bcschamber.org. Others are encouraged to register for the event by calling 260-5200.

The award program was started in 2003 as a joint effort between the Chamber of Commerce and Texas A&M University’s Historically Underutilized Business Program. The goal of the award is to recognize minority business owners who have made an impact on the community.