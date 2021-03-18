CALZ to open in College Station by early June

CALZ, a specialty calzone restaurant, is set to open its doors in College Station by early June.

CALZ will feature a selection of calzones and salads and serve cocktails, Texas craft beer and Italian wines. It will be located in a currently dormant restaurant space at 100 Church Street, which was previously occupied by cocktail bar West Side Elixirs.

The restaurant is being developed by Rick Boyd, an East Texas native who is returning to the Lone Star State after spending years working for restaurant groups and developing restaurants of his own.

College Station is the site for his first CALZ location, which he said in a release is due to the college town community. Boyd added that the restaurant is inspired by his years at Michigan State University and recognition of the need for students to have an affordable restaurant option.