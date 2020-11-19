Callaway-Jones acquires Cozart

Callaway-Jones Funeral & Cremation Centers announced the acquisition of Cozart Funeral Home in Normangee last week.

Cozart Funeral Home has served the Normangee, Hilltop Lakes and Flynn communities for more than 80 years.

“We are forever grateful to the former owners, Delbert and Glynda Smith, for having enough confidence in our [Callaway-Jones] team that they were willing to offer us this opportunity, preserving Cozart’s identity as a family-owned business. We look forward to honoring their legacy by caring for your local families for years to come,” Callaway-Jones owners Cody and Chelsea Jones said in a release.

The company said it will continue to operate Cozart and serve its customers in the Normangee area as a family business.

“We will always be here for you, delivering premier funeral home service under the same name that has served the community for generations. I’ve personally served in this profession for over 16 years, working tirelessly to continually elevate Callaway-Jones Funeral & Cremation Centers to meet the needs of today’s families, and now I have the privilege of continuing this work ethic at Cozart Funeral Home,” said the Joneses.