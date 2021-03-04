Business program offers virus tests

The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce is looking for small businesses that are interested in participating in a COVID-19 rapid testing program.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott invited Chambers of Commerce across the state to participate in a program that will give BinaxNow rapid COVID-19 tests to small businesses, according to a Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce press release.

“In order to participate, each business will be required to obtain certification on proper testing protocols, to include test administration and reporting of results as required by law,” the release states. “TDEM (Texas Division of Emergency Management) and the B-CS Chamber of Commerce will provide each of the participating businesses with BinaxNow test kits, facemasks, training and support.”

Businesses that get involved in the program will train staff members to administer the tests and report the results. Testing must remain voluntary. The press release states that businesses must establish policies for addressing positive test results, including how to notify the local health department.

For more information, or to register a business to participate, contact Carrie Archer at carrie@bcschamber.org.