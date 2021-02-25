BBB: Watch for scams during winter storm recovery

And remember, according to the Texas Department of Insurance (TDI), it is against the law for a contractor to offer to waive an insurance deductible and work the deductible amount into a bid.

Working with insurance

When you begin repairs on your home, consult your insurance company first to see what’s covered and make any adjustments necessary. Ask about your policy coverage and specific filing requirements. Be sure to check any contractors suggested by your insurance company at BBB.org before hiring them.

Although it may seem easier, do not sign your insurance checks over to contractors. Get an invoice and pay them directly, preferably with a credit card, which can offer more fraud protection than other forms of payment, and be sure to get written receipts for any payments made. Do not sign any contracts or documents that give the contractor any rights to your insurance claims. If you have any questions, contact your insurance agent directly.

Price gouging