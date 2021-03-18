BBB: Watch for gift card scams

Since their debut in the mid-1990s, gift cards have exploded into a multibillion-dollar industry. They offer convenience and ease for gift givers and receivers alike. No more questioning if a gift is the right size or worrying if returning an unwanted gift is offensive.

However, as always, where consumer trends go, scams will follow.

A recent, in-depth BBB study finds reports of scams involving gift cards have increased dramatically in the past few years, generating hundreds of millions of dollars in losses. In 2020, Texans alone reported nearly 100 gift card-related scams, which cost them more than $126,000.

So, how do scammers use gift cards? They could be a part of any type of fraud where payment is requested. The scammer will typically instruct their target to purchase gift cards and send them photos of the number on the back. If you question why they are requesting this specific form of payment, they give you a convincing answer. For example, they might tell you that the company or organization has recently entered a contract with the gift card company.