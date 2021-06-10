BBB: Use caution while Father’s Day shopping

• Be diligent with rentals. Sometimes to create a unique gift, rentals are involved. Before renting ATVs, campers, motorcycles or other recreational equipment for excursions this Father’s Day, be sure you get a written contract that includes details such as the base rental cost, daily fees, insurance and time restrictions for any equipment. Also, take the time to visually inspect the rental and get written proof of any existing damage before renting the equipment to avoid disputes over unexpected maintenance and repair fees.

• Have a backup plan. Make sure you understand a store or service’s guarantee and other policies. Find out how the business handles customer complaints and what recourse you will have if the arrangement is unsatisfactory. It is best to use a credit card when ordering online due to the added protections credit cards have to dispute charges. Charges made on a debit card are the same as cash, and you may have no recourse through your bank if there is a problem.