BBB: Tips for returning unwanted holiday gifts

The holidays have passed and the new year has begun, but many consumers have unfinished business: returning and exchanging holiday gifts that weren’t the right fit. Legally, stores are not required to offer refunds or accept exchanges for items that are not defective or misrepresented, but most have return policies in place. These policies, however, vary from retailer to retailer, which can make the process frustrating for consumers.

Many businesses have instituted more lenient return policies during the pandemic, which means post-holiday shopping may be more bearable this year. Even with more flexible policies in place, there are steps you can take to make returns and exchanges a smooth transaction. These tips from your Better Business Bureau can help:

• Know the policies. Before visiting the store, look online or call customer service to learn what the retailer’s policy is. Even if you are familiar with a store and have done returns or exchanges with them before, take time to double check, as many adjust their policies around the holiday season or have made changes due to the pandemic.