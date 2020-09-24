BBB: Tips for purchasing a new HVAC unit to beat the cold

• Select authorized contractors. When choosing a contractor to install the system, make sure they are approved and authorized by the manufacturer. Approval and authorization mean they meet the requirements and are trusted by the manufacturer to install the product. Check contracts and written agreements to see if the contractor offers at least one free call back after installation to perform a checkup on the system.

Maintaining your unit is just as important as choosing a new one. Here’s what you should know about maintenance and repairs:

• Do maintenance routinely. Performing routine maintenance will prolong the life of your system and save you money. You can do routine maintenance such as replacing or cleaning filters. A qualified technician can perform more thorough examinations.

• Know what a checkup includes. When having your unit inspected, the technician should check for things like rust, leaks and necessary adjustments. They also should clean the unit and look for obstructions.