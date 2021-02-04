BBB: Tips for a safe Super Bowl Sunday

Consumers have been tackling COVID-19 by social distancing, with holidays, parties and other events looking much different this past year.

Super Bowl LV is no exception, and individuals are searching for safe, creative ways to enjoy the game.

The National Retail Federation estimates more than 185 million viewers will tune into the Super Bowl. Consumers expect to spend an average of nearly $75 on refreshments, apparel, televisions and decorations. Although most fans intend to stay home on Super Bowl Sunday, 25% anticipate throwing or attending a watch party.

If you’re planning a party for this year’s Super Bowl, use these tips from your Better Business Bureau to keep you and your guests safe:

• Go digital. For individuals who plan to watch the Super Bowl through a streaming service, consider moving the party online. Add-on apps and services can allow you to watch the game and live chat with friends all in one place. Even though you may not be able to participate in person, you can still watch together virtually.