BBB: Take a bite out of scary-good Halloween savings

Dealing with COVID-19 in 2020 has been more trick than treat. The pandemic has forced us to adjust our everyday lives, cancel plans and wonder how to observe upcoming holidays safely.

With Halloween approaching, and local governments encouraging social distancing over social gatherings, many are looking for creative new ways to enjoy fall festivities.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is sharing both low-risk ways to celebrate and high-risk activities to avoid. Decorating your home, carving pumpkins and virtual costume contests are deemed spooktacular, but frightful activities include visiting haunted houses, trick-or-treating and traveling to fall festivals in other towns.

Data from a recent National Retail Federation survey shows consumers will be partaking in more individual activities, such as pumpkin carving and dressing up their pets, and fewer group events like costume parties. Although the survey results expect a rise in personal spending, there are plenty of ways to celebrate while keeping your wallet happy.

Sink your fangs into these scary-good Halloween savings tips from your Better Business Bureau: