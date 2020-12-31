BBB: Sticking to your New Year’s resolution

After much anticipation, 2021 is almost here. While many used their time at home in 2020 to try new hobbies and bake plenty of sourdough bread, the new year provides a time to reflect on what you hope to achieve in the coming year. Exercising more, focusing on health and improving finances are among the most common resolutions each year and will likely be the top goals again.

Luckily, there are steps you can take that will make sticking to your resolutions easier. Finding the perfect gym, knowing which health products you should use or avoid and using trustworthy financial resources are great ways to start 2021. Keep these tips from your Better Business Bureau in mind as you set your goals:

• Take a tour. Touring a gym can give you a better idea of the equipment, trainers and classes available. Use this opportunity to learn additional information about the facility, such as busy times or how often showers and equipment are cleaned. Some gyms even offer virtual tours.

• Understand the cost. Many gyms use the beginning of the year to promote introductory offers or free trial periods. Be sure to ask when these promotions end and what the regular cost will be moving forward.