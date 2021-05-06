BBB: Shred personal documents to prevent identity theft

Taking charge of your personal information is one of the best defenses against identity theft. Personal information can be accessed by would-be impostors through a variety of methods, either digitally or conventionally. While protecting your digital identity has taken the forefront in the conversation about data security, information contained on physical documents can make a fraudster’s job much easier. BBB recommends securing personal documents at home, preferably under lock and key, especially when employing outside help or contractors.

Shredding outdated documents that contain personal information can prevent sensitive data from falling into the wrong hands. Bank statements, pay stubs and medical bills should be shredded after a year and supporting documents for tax returns, not the return itself, should be shredded every seven years.

By simply possessing a name and an address, information that can be found on any mailed document, impostors can apply for credit cards, open utility accounts or alter associated physical addresses under an assumed name. On average, it takes six months to recover from identity theft, depending on the extent of damage done and the length of time that the assumed name has been used. Warning signs that you may be a victim of identity theft include: