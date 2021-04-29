BBB: Shop securely this Mother’s Day

With Mother’s Day around the corner, many consumers are searching for that perfect gift that symbolizes their appreciation for that special person in their life. In a recent poll, 43% of consumers indicated that finding a unique or different gift is the main consideration when shopping for Mother’s Day. While some individuals have the foresight to purchase gifts months in advance, which is far from the norm, Mother’s Day creates a surge of online purchase activity and frantic browsing on specialty websites.

Seeking out specialty gifts often leads consumers to niche websites and businesses, arenas in which fraudulent actors can operate under the guise of legitimacy. This is especially true of online purchases, where businesses can portray any number of specialty services that entice thoughtful consumers to part with their money.

To protect yourself from falling victim to Mother’s Day gimmicks, follow these guidelines provided by your Better Business Bureau:

Online purchases

• Shop with a credit card. It is easier to dispute charges that were not approved or get your money back when using a credit card than with debit, prepaid or gift cards.