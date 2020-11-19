BBB: Shop safely during the holidays

This year, the holidays feel especially important to those searching for a sense of normalcy in an abnormal time. According to the National Retail Federation, shoppers anticipate spending nearly $1,000 on gifts, decorations, food and additional “non-gift” items for themselves.

Thanks to COVID-19, online shopping has evolved from a convenience to a necessity, and many will turn to their computers to complete their holiday shopping. Unfortunately, scammers are waiting to strike. A recent BBB report reveals a spike in online purchase scams, which have made up nearly 40% of all scams reported to BBB Scam Tracker in 2020, costing victims an average of $93.

The holiday shopping season officially kicks off during Thanksgiving weekend, which provides opportunities to find unbeatable deals, support your community and find the perfect gifts for your loved ones.

Use these tips from your Better Business Bureau to shop safe and smart during the holidays:

Black Friday

• Read the fine print. Be sure to check if discounts on your purchase exclude certain products, ask about return policies and always request a gift receipt.