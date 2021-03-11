BBB shares 2020 Scam Tracker Risk Report

Each year, Better Business Bureau analyzes Scam Tracker data submitted by consumers to see which scams posed the biggest risk that year. The 2020 Scam Tracker Risk Report reveals more than 46,000 scams were reported last year with an average loss of $115.

The report also shares that susceptibility is at an all-time high, with almost half of consumers affected by scams noting financial loss. Additionally, BBB found that, for the first time ever, adults ages 18–24 reported the highest average loss, along with adults 65 and over.

Thanks to COVID-19, 2020 was the year of social distancing, virtual gatherings and online shopping. According to the data, nearly 60% of consumers surveyed reported buying more online because of the pandemic. Unfortunately, the rise in online shopping led to a rise in online purchase scams, landing them the rank of top scam in 2020.

Many families decided to take advantage of increased time at home to bring home a new pet; however, this created new opportunities for scammers. Pets and pet supplies were the top products used in online purchase scams last year, costing an average of $750 for puppy scam victims.

Shopping online is a convenient and safe option, but before you buy, remember these tips from your Better Business Bureau: