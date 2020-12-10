BBB: Safe ways to support your favorite small businesses

COVID-19 has been devastating for many small businesses in the United States, and consumers across the country have been encouraging each other to shop local. Local companies are especially significant in Texas, as the Lone Star State ranks second in the nation for the largest number of small businesses. Texas is also among the top states that create new jobs via small businesses.

In an average year, the holiday shopping season creates a significant peak in revenue for small businesses, but in a pandemic year, shopping local is more important than ever. Fortunately, holiday sales are still expected to rise, despite the negative economic impacts of COVID-19.

If you’re looking for safe ways to support businesses in your community, use these tips from your Better Business Bureau:

• Buy a gift card. If the pandemic has caused your favorite business or restaurant to temporarily close or reduce operations, buy a gift card to use later.

• Shop online. Many local vendors have closed their physical doors but are operating virtually and filling online orders. Visit the business’ website to see what online options it offers.