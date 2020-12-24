BBB: Puppy scams increase during the holiday season

In August, the Better Business Bureau released data showing a noticeable spike in puppy scams during the COVID-19 pandemic. More time at home meant time to house train puppies and help them adjust to their new surroundings.

Although consumers were taking advantage of this opportunity, scammers were as well. The increase of consumers searching for pets online meant more targets and, inevitably, more money lost to scammers. Now, the holiday season is showing a spike in puppy scams once again.

More than 30 Texans reported encountering puppy scams in November, an number considerably higher than the five reported to BBB Scam Tracker in November 2019. Almost 50% more pet scams were reported than in October, which likely can be attributed to the start of the holiday season.

Although puppy scams are becoming increasingly common, they are not unavoidable. Red flags, such as the seller refusing to meet in person or trying to charge extra for shipping the pet, can help you recognize the scam at hand. If you’re looking to bring home a new family member, keep these tips from your Better Business Bureau in mind: