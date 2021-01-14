BBB: How to have a fraud-free new year

• Do research when shopping online. Online shopping has increased dramatically since the start of COVID-19, and so have online purchase scams. Ask yourself some simple questions before you enter your credit card information. Is the site secure? Look for the lock icon next to the URL to check. Is the deal too good to be true? Comparison shop to get an idea of the average price for that item. What experiences have other customers had with this retailer? Check the company’s business profile at bbb.org to view their rating and read customer reviews.

• Think carefully before sharing personal information. Sharing personal information leaves you vulnerable to identity theft. Keep your banking information, Social Security number and Medicare private, even if you think you’re being contacted by a legitimate business or agency. Remember, most government agencies, like the SSA and IRS, will typically only contact you through the mail. It is also a good idea to avoid sharing personal identifiers such as your date of birth and address, as they can also be used to access more sensitive information.