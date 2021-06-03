BBB: How to avoid event ticket scams

As COVID-19 restrictions slowly lift around the nation following mass vaccination events and a declining positivity rate, many people are eagerly anticipating the return of in-person events and festivals. However, many venues still limit the number of tickets available for an event, creating stiff competition to obtain one.

The internet provides countless opportunities for people to find tickets by connecting with online marketplaces, ticket sellers and resellers. Unfortunately, the growth and popularity of this industry make it an ideal location for scammers to sell fake tickets. Last year, Better Business Bureau received over 200 reports on BBB Scam Tracker regarding fake ticket scams for various events. With more venues opening back up to full capacity in 2021, the rate of ticket scams is expected to increase.

The Better Business Bureau and the National Association of Ticket Brokers are working to raise awareness and educate fans about the smartest ways to buy tickets on the secondary resale market to combat against fake ticket scams: