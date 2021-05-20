BBB: How to avoid employment scams this summer

“This research was timely, as we found that more than half of scam targets were seeking work-from-home opportunities,” Trumpower said. “As more people search for flexible employment opportunities following the coronavirus outbreak, they need to know that scammers are out there in force and targeting those most in need. Employment scams don’t just affect those who lose money. For every victim who lost money, at least one other worked without pay, and yet another lost personal information that could lead to identity theft.”

• Some positions are more likely to be scams. Be wary of package reshipment and secret shopper positions, as well as any jobs with generic titles such as caregiver, administrative assistant or customer service representative. Positions that do not require special training or knowledge appeal to a wide range of applicants, which scammers use to cast a wider net for potential victims. If the job posting is for a well-known company, check the company’s job posting page to see if the position is legitimate. If the posting can be found in multiple cities with the exact same wording, it may be a scam. Jobs that advertise themselves as “high pay and flexible schedules” are extremely appealing to students searching for summer jobs, a fact that scammers use to their advantage. Be cautious of postings that use this type of language.