BBB: Beware offer of ‘free’ roof inspection

With the recent batch of foul weather that has afflicted the state of Texas, many homeowners are turning their attention to their houses and, in particular, the state of their roofs. This spring, BBB Scam Tracker has already received multiple reports of “free” roof inspections being offered by businesses “specializing” in roof repair. When a homeowner accepts the free inspection, the “inspector” will often insist that the roof is in such disrepair that it will need to be fully replaced. If they fail to find enough of a reason to repair the entire roof, they may tear off shingles to mimic wind damage or simply show the homeowner pictures of another damaged roof, passing it off as their own.

Similar to storm chasers, “free” roof inspection scams take advantage of homeowners who are in need of immediate repairs. These con artists often use generic business names, such as including the name of a state (e.g., Florida or Texas) plus “Roofing” or “Construction.” When questioned on where their business is located or how their services work, the homeowner will receive vague, noncommittal responses. These companies also will hire individuals from the local workforce and fail to compensate them for their time, impacting not only homeowners but those who are seeking jobs as well.