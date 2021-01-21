BBB: Be smart about installing solar panels for your home

The solar industry has grown tremendously in the past 10 years, and Texas ranked second in the nation for solar growth in 2019. Solar energy promises consumers lower bills, tax incentives and an increase in home value, making it a tempting option for homeowners. Spring is the most popular time for solar panel installation, which means consumers will start their search for the best panels and deals soon. But what should they know before they buy?

As the demand and use of solar energy grew, so did the number of complaints against the industry. Between 2010 and 2014, only 70 complaints were filed with BBB against Texas-based solar companies, but more than 1,000 were filed from 2015 to 2019. Many of these complaints reported issues with poor installation, inaccurate information regarding the federal solar tax credit and unsatisfactory panel performance, but misleading claims about savings and benefits of having solar panels are the biggest problems consumers encounter.

Solar panels can save homeowners money, but some companies claim or guarantee individuals can save thousands of dollars by using solar panels. In reality, the amount saved depends on several factors, such as roof size, how many hours of direct sunlight your house receives and how much electricity you currently use.