BBB: Be prepared for the next weather emergency

In February, an unprecedented winter storm swept through Texas, resulting in federal action declaring the state a disaster zone. Residents experienced extended power and water outages, homeowners faced water damage from burst pipes, and some found their food supply running low. Because severe winter weather is rare in Texas, few were ready to handle the storm.

Now, Texans are wondering how to stay prepared for the future.

Ready is a federal campaign, partnered with the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, aimed at educating Americans on responding to emergencies, including natural disasters. The campaign suggests creating a family emergency plan, building a supply kit and taking action to help your community stay prepared.

Plan ahead using these tips from Ready and the Better Business Bureau:

• Create a plan. Take time to create a disaster plan with your family, and ask important questions to assess your preparedness. How will you receive emergency alerts? Where will you shelter? Do you have an evacuation route planned? Is your disaster kit stocked?