BBB: Avoiding romance scams this Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is almost here, and many people are looking online for someone to spend it with. However, thanks to social media and online dating, there are more opportunities than ever for romance scams. Last year, two dozen Texans lost more than $55,000 to romance scams, according to reports made to BBB Scam Tracker. The financial impact of this scam has increased in recent years, making them the costliest type of fraud for consumers.

Not only can romance scams be financially devastating, but they are emotionally trying for the individuals who fall for them. Scammers reach their victims via social media or dating apps, build a relationship with them and share stories about themselves. These stories generally include a plea for financial help and an excuse to not meet in person first.

Some spend a few days or weeks fabricating a relationship, while others will keep the charade up for several months, causing their target to become emotionally invested. One Texas woman lost $43,000 to a man she believed to be her fiancé of three months. “I did not want to pay at first, but the man who claimed to be my fiancé kept begging me to pay because he said he spent lots of money on the package. I just did what he said because I really liked him, and he seemed real on the phone.”