Animal firm relocating to Bryan-College Station

“We made the strategic decision to move to Texas to benefit from the state’s tremendous logistical advantages and cattle industry infrastructure,” Rodrigo Bicalho, FERA chief executive officer, said in a press release. “We’re investing in multiple aspects of animal health, leveraging the strength of our research and driving product development initiatives, and College Station is a good fit for our business model. The mid-size metro area in the middle of the Texas triangle, near Houston, Austin and Dallas, is in the heart of cattle country yet convenient to several international airports. Plus, it’s home to the main campus of Texas A&M University, and we plan to establish a productive research relationship with A&M’s faculty.”