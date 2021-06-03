Anco Insurance to honor retiring CEO

Anco Insurance’s President and CEO Kathy Gregory, announced her retirement May 24. She had served in her role for 22 years and will remain with Anco as a member of the board of directors.

Sid Cauthorn, CEO of the Bank & Trust of Del Rio and president and chairman of the board of Westex Bancorp Inc., will assume Gregory’s role on July 1. He also serves as the chairman of Anco’s board of directors.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as president of Anco Insurance for the past 22 years,” Gregory said in a statement. “I am proud of all that we have accomplished in that time, and I appreciate each and every employee that has been a part of Anco during my years here. I know that Anco will be in good hands with Sid Cauthorn, and he will continue to help our associates build on 148 years of insurance innovation and the best customer service.”

A reception honoring Gregory’s time at Anco will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 22 at The Stella Hotel in Bryan.

“Kathy’s leadership and experience have been an extraordinarily important factor in Anco’s success story since the Westex Bancorp, Inc. acquisition of Anco almost 20 years ago,” Cauthorn said in a statement. “As president of Westex and chairman of Anco’s Board of Directors I take responsibility for ensuring Anco’s future independence.”