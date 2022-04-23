Bush sisters stop in Bryan-College Station to promote new book

Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush, daughters of President George W. Bush and granddaughters of President George H.W. Bush, discussed their new children’s book, “The Superpower Sisterhood,” at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center in College Station on Saturday.

Jenna is a host of NBC’s "Today Show" and an editor-at-large for Southern Living magazine, while Barbara is the board chair and co-founder of Global Health Corps. The Bush sisters are co-authors of No. 1 New York Times bestsellers “Sisters First” and “Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life.” Jenna also co-authored “Our Great Big Backyard” and “Read All About It!” with her mother, former first lady Laura Bush.

The discussion, moderated by Mary Kate Cary, former speechwriter for George H.W. Bush and Bush Foundation Advisory Council Chair, focused on the sisters' inspiration for their newest book, their own “superpower sisterhood” and the sisterhoods they've formed along the way.

The Bush sisters said “Sisters First” was a “love letter” about sisterhood and growing up as twins and living a normal life in Texas with the unusual circumstances given the roles of their grandparents and parents. While their newest book may be about sisterhood it deviates from the blood relation by following a young girl and only child named Emma who one day becomes an honorary sister.

“She’s actually based on our mom who is an only child, and our mom desperately wanted siblings and unfortunately our grandmother suffered a number of miscarriages," Barbara said, "so my mom’s first memory is being in the hospital looking through the Plexiglas of the NICU at her little brother who wouldn’t survive.”

While their mother never had any blood siblings, she’s had the same best friends since she was a little girl growing up in Midland who still go on hiking trips together every summer, Barbara said.

“It’s a love letter to sisterhood in the broader sense of who our chosen family is, how our sister has our back and how our skills that are totally normal or their powers are normal, one's good at math, one's good at dancing, etc., but when they’re with their sisters they become superpowers,” Barbara said.

The children take part in various community projects to help neighborhoods thrive such as building a clubhouse and planters, hosting a fundraising concert for the animal shelter along with a dance party, as well as helping clean up the park. Service was something important to their grandfather as not only did he talk about it, but he carried it out, Jenna said.

“The point is that it’s great to have talent, but it’s even better to use your talent for good and we want all the girls to know that and the boys as well," Jenna said. "One voice is like a whisper, but a chorus of kids can change the world and adults too.”

While they didn't look alike growing up, they loved doing a lot of the same things though had varied interests.

"Our parents never compared us and let us do what we love to do, let us figure out who we wanted to be in the world," Barbara said, "different things and different paths, which is very liberating but probably harder on our parents because they had to take me to dance and Jenna was a great singer as a child."

As they entered into their careers, the Bush sisters met new people who they would form sisterhoods with. Barbara found hers in 2014 when she started the Global Health Corps, which recruits creative young leaders that work on teams from two countries to bring solutions to global health. Barbara said when she started the company she had a senior leadership of all women who she built the company with from scratch.

"My best friends live in Rwanda, Uganda and all these other parts of the world," she said. "It was so important because we all have deeply shared values about the power of people to change the world, and regardless where you lived you deserve access to anything you need to survive. Those are and were my superpower sisters and they were stepping up every day to serve people."

Jenna formed a new sisterhood through her job at "Today." Not only is it her dream job, but she loves the people she works with, she says. In January, Jenna did a "get fit" segment with Savannah Guthrie that encouraged others to get fit through dance.

"It's so much fun. I want to be with her; she's one of my best friends. I love being with Hoda (Kotb) ... and my other best friend, Oprah [Winfrey]. Oprah smells so good," Jenna said as the crowd laughed. "We used to text (Oprah), but I've kind of fallen out of practice."

Those interesting in purchasing "The Superpower Sisterhood" can buy a pre-signed copy at museumstore.com.

