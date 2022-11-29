Bush Library director retiring from career in archives

Warren Finch is embarking on his final days as director of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum before he retires on Saturday.

Following more than 30 years of service to the National Archives and Records Administration, a retirement reception was held in Finch’s honor at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center on Tuesday night.

“We’ve done a lot, and I’m very proud of what we’ve done here, but, also I’m pretty happy with my decision to retire,” Finch said prior to Tuesday’s ceremony. “The library’s been here for 25 years this past November, and that was kind of one of the things I was aiming for.”

Finch said he owes his career in archives to his wife, Mary, who recommended him for a job at the National Archives in Washington D.C. He worked in the Office of Presidential Libraries in D.C. and the Ronald Reagan Library in California before moving to College Station.

“I’ve got a master’s degree in history, and I’m the director of a presidential library; there’s no greater fulfillment of a dream — a kid from Mobile, Alabama, to become a director of a presidential library and to work with and for President and Mrs. Bush,” Finch said during the ceremony.

Finch received his master’s degree in history from Auburn University and bachelor’s degree from the University of South Alabama.

As a member of the National Archives team, Finch was detailed to the Bush White House in 1992 to assist the movement of presidential materials to Texas and has remained in College Station since, a press release from the Bush Library said. Finch also was part of the Bush Presidential Materials Project staff that was responsible for transporting the materials to the newly opened library and museum in 1997.

Partaking in the opening of Bush Library remains one of Finch’s greatest accomplishments, he said. Once the library opened, he worked as an archivist and transitioned to supervisory archivist and deputy director before being named director.

“As director, he oversaw a staff of archivists, museum professionals, as well as volunteers, and he had the extraordinary privilege of working with the Bush family for nearly two decades,” the library’s press release said. “Finch was also an integral part of the Library’s mission to make the Bush Presidential Records available for research to teach students and the public about American history and the presidency.”

For Finch, it was the collaborative work of him and his staff that has made Bush Library what it is today.

“I’m proud of the work the staff’s done over the last 18 years under my leadership, but I was deputy director for three years before that, so we’ve done a lot of great things,” Finch said. “I think we have a great library and museum.”

Finch added that many of his fondest memories were created while working alongside George and Barbara Bush. He said they were never demanding, but rather entrusted Finch and his team to do their jobs the way they wanted.

“It was, for me, the greatest privilege to have worked for them when I was deputy director,” Finch said. “They set the tone; they set the example for their library and museum.”

That tone provided Finch with an example of how he would then serve as the director of Bush Library, he said, as he tried to create a work culture where the staff could do the job they were hired for.

“I always tell people I have one talent, and that one talent is to hire people that are smarter than me,” Finch said. “Over my career, everybody I’ve hired has been smarter than me; they brought great ideas to the table.”

Maximillian Angerholzer III, emcee of the ceremony and CEO of the George and Barbara Bush Foundation, thanked Finch for his service before bringing the next speaker to the stage.

“I think Warren’s amazing leadership and compassion in promoting the legacies of President and Mrs. Bush has shown through for three decades,” Angerholzer said.

Jean Becker, former chief of staff for George H.W. Bush, also spoke highly of Finch.

“Some of you have already heard this, but you need to know that President Bush and Mrs. Bush adored Warren and Mary Finch, and Warren was his personal pick to be the director of his library,” Becker said.

She shared stories of their time working together and expressed her gratitude for Finch’s dedication and attention to detail over the years.

“Warren, you have been such a huge part of our family, and I would just like to say, as someone who helped the Bushes with a number of their books … none of these books would’ve existed without Warren Finch and Mary Finch and their great team,” she said.

The library’s volunteer committee then presented a shadow box of memorabilia to Finch, who was surprised with a video compilation of his friends and colleagues sharing well wishes and inside jokes as he steps into his retirement.

Angerholzer concluded the ceremony with a final note of recognition.

“One thing that was constant was that you served the Bush Library well; you served the legacies of President and Mrs. Bush amazingly well; you were an incredible person to work with, and everybody here in this room would agree with that,” he said.

The second thing that was constant was that every time he informed someone of Finch’s retirement, they feared the idea of Mary retiring as well, Angerholzer joked.

While he was unsure how long he would remain in College Station at first, Finch said he and Mary fell in love with the community and the support it provided for their three children: Anne, Kathleen and Joseph. This lasting impression remains true today, as Finch said he will remain a member of the College Station community and plans to continue volunteering at the Bush Library once a week.

“I’m not done; I’m staying; I’ll be here,” he said.