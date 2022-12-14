Building purchase allows Brazos Valley Meals on Wheels to keep its home base

Brazos Valley Meals on Wheels will be able to keep providing meals from its home on 203 W. 30th St. in Bryan after the Oldham Goodwin Capital partnership purchased the facility.

Ken Barnes, program director for Meals on Wheels, said the building was in a family trust and the family had made the decision earlier this year that it would be best to put the property up for sale.

In an effort to save the building, Barnes said he reached out to the media in October and the next morning he received a call from Casey Oldham, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Oldham Goodwin and a Texas A&M graduate, who wanted to purchase the property for Meals on Wheels.

“I had said from the beginning if we let the Aggies know, the community here would support us,” Barnes said. “And that was proof they would because within less than a day that is what happened.”

Oldham said while in conversation with Barnes he reassured the director he didn’t want him to have to worry about moving facilities. Oldham said a personal connection to Meals on Wheels was another reason he knew he needed to help.

“When I was in high school we were required to deliver Meals on Wheels as a senior every Friday," he recalled. "I lived in a very rural area and I got to see the impact of Meals on Wheels. It wasn’t just a delivery of food; it was a wellness check for a lot of seniors and folks who didn’t have anybody. It was also an opportunity to visit them and it was the brightest part of their day.”

Barnes said Oldham's group purchasing the building is an example of the community involvement Meals on Wheels strives for by taking care of its people.

If they were to have to move, Barnes funding would have been an issue. Now that's not the case.

“They are all very pleased. We have four of employees who have been here for 40 years-plus and had been in this facility since it opened; it is home to them,” he said. “This is positive all the way around.”

Barnes said he is looking forward to renovations to the building in the future. Oldham said several improvements will be done immediately, including a new parking lot, fencing, landscaping, signage, painting, roof work and more. The sale will be finalized Monday, Oldham said.

Brazos County commissioners previously discussed their plans for dispersing $44.5 million of governmental funds the county received in 2021 — through the American Rescue Plan Act — due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time there was mention of allocating funds to Meals on Wheels, however nothing has been finalized.

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said discussions will continue in order to find ways to help Meals on Wheels continue its efforts in revamping the building.

“I am thankful that Casey [Oldham] and the group that he put together made that purchase, so that Meals on Wheels could continue to operate,” he said. “We are going to continue to look at ways that we might be able to operate and do something to be helpful, too.”

The Brazos Valley Community Action Program manages Meals on Wheels; however the Brazos Valley Council of Governments assists the daily management of that program.

Oldham said several local individuals and businesses have joined the effort to save Meals on Wheels’ home, including accounting firm Thompson, Derrig & Craig and attorney Jeff Paradowski.

“Getting involved to help a vulnerable population like our community’s seniors was a no-brainer; I had to do everything I could,” Paradowski said in a Tuesday news release. “This deal is a win-win for everyone, and I am so thankful to be a part of it. This life-saving building served over a thousand meals per day to our community during COVID and now can continue to be dedicated to this noble purpose with no future fear of being shut down.”

Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez said in a news release that the building purchase also helps with ongoing efforts for downtown revitalization.

“The city of Bryan is all about the responsible redevelopment of our downtown and protecting our citizens; this project will do both,” he said. “We are so grateful a concerned group of community members were able to come together and make it happen.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, Barnes said Meals on Wheels had delivered 566 meals to Brazos Valley residents, a majority of whom are in Bryan-College Station.

For some who receives meals, it is a personal interaction because the driver may be the only person they see that day, Barnes said.

“One of the people I deliver to told me, ‘You are a good friend; actually you are my only friend,’” he said.

Volunteers are needed. To sign up for Meals on Wheels visit capbv.org/programs/meals-on-wheels, call 823-2203 or email kenneth.barnes@bvcog.org.