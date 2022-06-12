Buc-ee's creator donates $50 million for Aplin Center at Texas A&M

Arch “Beaver” Aplin III started Buc-ee’s two years after graduating from Texas A&M with a degree in construction science, and he’s been building the iconic travel centers ever since.

Aplin recently donated $50 million to his alma mater for a hospitality entrepreneurship program at the school, one of the largest gifts ever given to A&M from a single donor.

The contribution will go toward establishing the Aplin Center that will serve as an immersive learning laboratory for students, according to Kelly Brown, division of marketing and communications associate vice president at A&M.

“They haven’t built a timeline yet. They’re in the preliminary stages of the process,” she said. “Before a timeline is set, they will have to create a design concept, hire a construction company and take all the other necessary steps that come with building a new facility.”

Texas A&M Today reported the Aplin Center will offer a “transformational student experience through new university programs in hospitality, retail studies and food product development involving innovative degree programs including viticulture, fermentation processes, coffee and food science.”

The Aplin Center will reportedly be built across the street from the A&M Hotel and Conference Center at the intersection of Wellborn Road and the pedestrian tunnel that functions as the main foot and automobile traffic corridor on campus.

The facility also will house product development laboratories and food tasting centers which can be utilized in partnership with related industries, the article states. Primary academic partners will be the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and the Mays Business School, although other academic units will be involved in specialty projects.

Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp said Aplin’s contributions will continue to help the education process of future students.

“When ‘Beaver’ Aplin does something, it’s never halfway,” Sharp told Texas A&M Today. “The love he has and shows for Texas A&M and Aggies is inspirational and appreciated. This is an awesome gift and will position Texas A&M to become the top hospitality program in the nation.”

The center will include outdoor and indoor student recreational space, as well as retail and food service areas managed by students and faculty through the educational programs, the article stated. The Aplin Center will host corporate training and recruiting programs, along with professional development opportunities; workforce training based on industry needs will be a key component of the center, according to the article.

Texas A&M President Dr. M. Katherine Banks said the Aplin Center will allow for more opportunities for students to seek education in entrepreneurship.

“Arch ‘Beaver’ Aplin is a true visionary and one of the most creative entrepreneurs I have known,” Banks said in the article. “He remains connected to his university, speaking to many students who share his passion for business and product development. Through this generous gift, he is creating a living, learning laboratory that will provide transformational opportunities for our students. The Aplin Center will positively impact Aggies for generations to come.”

Aplin said Banks’ vision of a world-class hospitality entrepreneurship program is what A&M needs and he’s proud to have an opportunity to be involved.

“We want to create a learning, gathering space on the A&M campus that exemplifies hospitality,” Aplin told Texas A&M Today. “A place where people come together. A place where the Aggie culture can thrive – a happy place.”

Aplin opened his first Buc-ee’s in Lake Jackson, in 1982. He built the iconic, multi-million-dollar business on several promises: pristine restrooms, scores of fuel pumps, a vast selection of food and consumer items, and well-paid employees. Buc-ee’s now has 43 locations across the south, including 35 in Texas. The company recently opened a location in Florence, South Carolina.

Aplin serves as chairman of Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission and is on the ERCOT Board Selection Committee, a lifetime member of both the Coastal Conservation Association and the 100 Club of Brazoria County. He is also on the Lieutenant Governor’s Transportation Advisory Board and the Board of Directors of The Association of Former Students.

