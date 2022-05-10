Bubba Moore Foundation surpasses $1 million in donations

The Bubba Moore Foundation recently surpassed the $1 million donation mark after serving the Brazos Valley for 18 years.

The nonprofit foundation, created in honor of William Fowler “Bubba” Moore Jr., who died in 2004 at age 54, raises money for local organizations and people in need of assistance due to health-related issues. Its primary fundraiser is its fall golf tournament, Friends of Bubba Annual Golf Classic.

Foundation board members said the volunteer organization continues Moore’s legacy of selfless service.

The foundation has donated to organizations including Twin City Mission, St. Joseph Health, Brazos Valley Cares, Project Unity, BCS Habitat for Humanity and the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

“What’s great about our participation is that our funds are unrestricted,” said Danielle Fifer, foundation president. “Many organizations have grants that they have to follow, and allocate money specifically towards whatever the grant money is given to them for. Our funds can go where it’s most needed, and typically that’s an emergency situation.”

Board members described Moore as larger than life, who was so active he seemed to be at every event. Moore supported the underdog and small businesses, they said.

“I would say he was just caring beyond belief,” said Ritchie Biggs, member at large for the foundation. “He was always a ball to be around, and he would give you the shirt off of his back. He was just one of those special guys that would do anything for you.”

Fifer said she knows Moore would be proud of what the organization has accomplished.

“We’re just overwhelmed and full of gratitude,” Fifer said. “We feel incredibly blessed to be able to help others, and we never thought we’d have a million dollars. I think our first golf tournament raised $5,000, so the fact that we hit seven figures is pretty amazing.”

Ron Crozier, Twin City Mission director of community relations and development, said the mission has partnered with the foundation for the annual golf tournament for 11 years.

“The name Bubba Moore just fit in perfectly with the mission of Twin City Mission,” Crozier said. “Our goal is to be a friend of the friendless, give hope to the hopeless and stand by anyone who comes to us looking for help.”

Crozier said it’s important for people to understand that all the money raised by the foundation goes directly to supporting local nonprofits or those in need.

“I know the people who serve on the board, known them for years,” Crozier said. “They are quality people. They are community leaders, not because of the positions they hold, but because of what they give to the community and they never ask for anything back. They just keep giving and giving.”

Fifer said the foundation is thankful for the support of the community, along with its sponsors and volunteers.

“To be entering into our 18th year as just a group of friends who came together with a common love for one person whose common goal is to help others is incredible,” Fifer said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.