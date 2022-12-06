BTU Administration Building breaks ground along Texas 6 in Bryan

Bryan Texas Utilities' move to a new facility began with Tuesday’s groundbreaking of a new administration building located at 2611 N. Earl Rudder Parkway in Bryan, across from the Bryan Regional Athletic Complex along Texas 6.

The two-story, 40,000 square-foot building is set to be completed by the summer of 2024, and this effort is a long time coming, according to David Werley, chief business officer for BTU.

"The BTU building that people are familiar with is very old and has been there since the '60s,” he said. “It will still continue in use as a city facility, that is what started this — looking for additional room for city staff. It just made more sense for city staff to take that building and for us to move elsewhere. The city owns this property so it was cost effective for us to come out here, and build something in North Bryan that gives us a municipal presence on Highway 6 ... and definitely is a nice addition for North Bryan, and we look forward to having a nice facility here.”

Werley said the complex will sit on four acres of a 10-acre tract owned by the city, and the regional detention will be on the 6-acre tract. There will be access roads brought in order for people to have an access road that wraps all the way around the property, he said.

Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez said the city saw a higher need for this property and that the economics of the location deemed it the best fit. The current BTU facility is located along East 28th Street in Bryan and Gutierrez said he is excited about the new facility that will house some city staff and BTU representatives.

“Today is a milestone for Bryan and Bryan Texas Utilities. Over the years, we have partnered with BTU through development, charitable events and ultimately endeavoring to improve our community,” he said. “It has an amazing utility that we have here and what I [understood] from Bentley [Nettles] was BTU is a giver, we are not a taker. … This BTU Administration Building is not just steel and wood, this is in broader context important for the greater good of the community and we have local control, economical rates and high reliability in a municipal utility.”

Bentley Nettles, BTU board chair, has worked through a number of processes in recent years to get this done.

“My hope is that we will get this done in rapid fashion so we can free up the space for the other services that the city needs can be provided,” he said. “If you have lived here in Brazos County for any length of time, the growth of our county, our city has been exponential. Over 20 years, [the numbers of] BTU customers has increased by 60% and we continue to provide economical power and reliable power to our citizens and customers.”

Regarding Winter Storm Uri in February 2021, Nettles highlighted BTU’s effort in being a vital source for the power grid in Texas.

“BTU kept 90% of its production facilities up and running and we gave power to the grid when other folks were shutting down and not able to do that,” he said.

Former Rep. Bill Flores, who represented Texas' 17th congressional district between 2011-21 and is a vice chair for the Electric Reliability Council of Texas [ERCOT], also recognized how BTU was able to function during the storm and has been an example for other Texas utility providers.

“BTU is a model for efficiently run utilities; I see all the utilities for Texas in my role as vice chair for ERCOT, and I have to say that if everybody ran their operations like BTU did, we would have a lot of different outcomes, also in terms of calls and reliability and resilience,” he said. “What our goal is at ERCOT is to make sure we have a grid that is reliable, resilient, affordable and abundant. Those are our goals and BTU exhibits all of those goals and models those goals. So it is my hope that across the state of Texas, the grid and ERCOT can do the same thing.”

Meagan Brown, BTU public information officer, said company representatives have been housed in their current building for more than 50 years and are bursting at the seams with excitement for the new facility.

“Our community is growing exponentially. We have grown by more than 60% in the last two decades in meter growth by number of customers. With that continued growth that we see all around us in Bryan-College Station, this will help us prepare for the future and help us serve our customers for a long time,” she said. “It is a really good investment in the North Bryan area and we service our municipal customers and rural customers, so being right here close to Highway 6 on the bypass that is good for rural customers and easier access. We will miss downtown, but we think this will be a really good location.”

For more information, visit btutilities.com.