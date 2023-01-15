Bryan's Texas Triangle Park becoming a business park

Sitting inside the Texas Triangle — that area of the state consisting of the three largest Texas metro centers: Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio-Austin — there is room for major investments to be made in Bryan-College Station, according to Kevin Russel, the city of Bryan’s development services director.

The city of Bryan services a nearly 1,000-acre business park that has been in existence for almost 15 years — the Texas Triangle Park — which is located along North Earl Rudder freeway, between F.M. 2818 and Old San Antonio Road.

Axis Pipe & Tube, Kristen Distributing and FedEx Ground are currently within the park, and Russel said the city has more leads to potential businesses through the state currently in negotiation and a few through non-disclosure agreements. Their most recent investment came through Gov. Greg Abbott’s office Thursday.

CertainTeed Roofing will build a manufacturing facility and distribution center within the Triangle in north Bryan. CertainTeed is a subsidiary of Saint-Gobain, a French corporation that produces exterior and interior building products. Construction of the distribution center is expected to begin later this year and take several years to complete, according to the city.

“Exceptional global companies, like CertainTeed, are investing in Texas because we offer unmatched business operating advantages, including a world-class business climate, highly skilled workforce, reasonable regulations and lower taxes,” Abbott said in a statement. “Located in the heart of the Texas Triangle, Bryan is a prime location for CertainTeed’s new manufacturing and distribution facility. The future of Texas is bright, and I look forward to an ongoing partnership with CertainTeed as we continue to expand opportunity for all Texans.”

The facility is expected to bring in 130 new jobs and create around $140 million in capital investment. CertainTeed has been given a Texas Enterprise Fund grant of $546,000 and has been offered a $1,000 veteran created job bonus.

“Our new manufacturing facility and distribution center symbolizes our commitment to our customers in the southern United States, to the State of Texas, and to the city of Bryan and its citizens,” Carmen Bodden, CertainTeed’s vice president and general manager, said in a statement. “As a leader in light and sustainable construction, this new facility will ensure our business has the materials necessary to continue serving our customers while remaining focused on minimizing our environmental footprint.”

This will be the first new construction of a CertainTeed roofing plant in the United States since 2017, according to the city. There are 14 CertainTeed roofing plants in the U.S., including one in Ennis.

“We are proud that CertainTeed recognized Bryan as the place to grow their global business and we welcome them,” Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez said in a statement. “Past investments and partnerships in TTP have helped bring this world-class company to our community that will provide for tremendous economic diversification and impact.”

Saint-Gobain will occupy about 211 of 449 acres that were available in the park, Russel said.

“We are in the middle of the Texas Triangle, however, when CertainTeed was looking at where they were going to locate, they are looking at how well construction is doing in the southern and southeastern part of the United States,” he said. “So, they felt like this site positioned them well to manufacture and shift their components or whatever they are producing out of that plant to the different states in the southeast of the U.S.”

Russel said companies looking to expand or locate in Texas go through the governor’s office.

“The governor sends out requests for qualifications,” Russel said. “They ask questions like can you provide this many gallons of water a day? Can you treat this much wastewater per day? And things like that. So each community that wants to look at these needs has to look at their infrastructure to make sure that they can supply what the company is asking for.

“We don’t know what the company’s name is, and we don’t know who the company is when it goes through the governor’s office because they provide a code name for them.”

Russel said there was a code name for CertainTeed and he was unaware which company it was. Russel’s office had to find out if they had the resources to support the investment, without knowing what company could be coming to Bryan.

“We go through the process of what the investment amount is, what kind of jobs it is going to create and typically what the average payroll is going to be, to see if those things are in the interest of the board and the council and the commissioners court,” he said. “And if it does, then we proceed and respond to the RFQ, and if we make it to the next round we finally find out more information until we find out who the company is and we typically enter into a non-disclosure agreement.

“Then we can get more information from the company, and they can get more information from us, either the county, city or whoever they are dealing with, and at that point we get into negotiations on other things they are looking for, whether it is incentives, property or anything.”

The appraised value of the property determines what the ad-valorem amount Bryan is going to receive, Russel said.

“Those funds go into improving capital improvement projects,” he said. “That money would be used in so many different ways to improve the quality of life for all of the citizens of Bryan.”

As far as future investments for the Texas Triangle Park, Russel said the city is talking to a few companies.

“We are early in some of the discussions and we hope we have some more now this year,” he said. “But we are having discussions with other companies and they have been state leads, and there are ones that have contacted us directly and are interested in being located in the park.”