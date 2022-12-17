Bryan student publishes faith-based book: “A Poor Man’s Spirit”

“A Poor Man’s Spirit” is a story of inclusion and evangelism. Written by local 15-year-old Cameron Liotta, the book explores the reasons why someone would feel unwelcome in church and walks the reader through a tale of triumph.

In “A Poor Man’s Spirit,” the reader is introduced to Timothy, a homeless man who wanders along the streets and ponders whether he should walk into church or not. Alongside his dog, Spirit, the pair is approached by Martha, a frequent churchgoer who encourages Timothy to take a leap of faith and join her for a service.

“The message of ‘A Poor Man’s Spirit’ is that everybody’s welcome at church and encouraging people who are already familiar with Jesus to spread his message as we were called to do,” Liotta said.

Liotta said he was inspired to write “A Poor Man’s Spirit” when his former baseball coach, Chad Cryer, died. Cryer had written a book with his daughter, so Liotta wrote his own to honor him.

Cryer taught Liotta’s mother, Ana-Lisa, when she went to school in Bryan, so she said it was a full-circle moment for him to inspire her son’s book. In addition to having a book published, Ana-Lisa said she was extremely proud of him for making it a faith-based story.

“He [Cameron] loves being a part of the youth group, so it was very natural and not even a second thought on what kind of message he wanted to share,” she said. “It made me very proud that he wanted to talk about evangelism and not be afraid to.”

From writing to illustrating and editing to publishing, “A Poor Man’s Spirit” took about two years to complete, but Liotta and his family put in the work to make it happen. After he finished the final draft, Liotta collaborated with his grandfather, Abelardo Fonseca, who drew all of the book’s illustrations.

Fonseca took people from the family’s life and turned them into characters for the illustrations, Ana-Lisa said. If you look closely, you can see Liotta’s family of six [including him, his mother, father, younger brother and two younger sisters] in the pews of the church.

Additionally, Ana-Lisa said Martha’s character was physically inspired by Liotta’s great-great grandmother, and Fonseca based Timothy off of himself.

“A Poor Man’s Spirit” was officially published in August 2022 by Liotta’s current baseball coach, Rocky Bilhartz. Liotta had mentioned to Bilhartz that he was playing around with the idea of writing a book with his grandfather, and Bilhartz said he would take a look at the final draft and possibly publish it for him.

“It was amazing for the connection to be made with my current baseball coach,” Liotta said.

To anyone who feels inspired to write and publish a book of their own, Liotta said he would advise them to be patient and not give up. He plans on taking his own advice in the future with aspirations of writing a prequel or sequel to “A Poor Man’s Spirit.”

His writing has even inspired those closest to him, including his younger brother, Adam, who is an artist and said he wants to write a story of his own.

When it comes to his future career, Liotta said being an author is definitely a possibility, but he wants to keep his options open. A freshman at Bryan High School, Liotta is a member of the freshman football team and also participates in club baseball.

“I’m trying to cultivate as many options as possible,” he said.

Ana-Lisa said it is inspiring to see her eldest son taking his interests and creating something new and different out of them.

“He almost experiences things and then thinks of ways to make them better, or ‘this would be how I would want to do it in the future’ kind of thing,” Ana-Lisa said. “It has made us very proud.”

If you would like a signed personal copy of “A Poor Man’s Spirit,” Liotta is hosting a book signing from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday at Whimsy and Wild Emporium in Bryan. The revenue from every book sold will go toward Liotta’s future aspirations.