Bryan, Snook school districts close campuses through Friday

The Bryan and Snook school districts have canceled in-person and virtual classes, as well as all extracurricular activities, through Friday due to the continued winter weather and power conditions in the area.

Bryan ISD officials are encouraging students with power to log into Schoology and catch up on any assignments, continue to read books, practice math facts, complete previously assigned work, play games and work on puzzles or art projects.

"We do not want children to be without learning, or to fall behind during this extreme winter weather. Please continue to share how your children are learning by tagging Bryan ISD on social media, or sending ideas and pictures to info@bryanisd.org," Bryan ISD officials said in a release.

Snook school officials said it will return to a normal schedule on Monday.