Bryan shooting suspect's bond increased to $2.2 million
breaking topical

Bollin court appearance

Brazos County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Celina Vasquez conducts of video hearing for shooting suspect Larry Bollin on Friday in her courtroom.

 Eagle photo by Michael Miller

Larry Bollin, the man charged in Thursday's shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets that left one person dead and five injured, had his bond increased to $2.2 million on Friday.

Bollin, 27, appeared before Brazos County Justice of the Peace Celina Vasquez via a video call from the Brazos County Jail for an arraignment hearing on Friday. Vasquez increased Bollin's initial bond of $1 million for a murder charge to $1.2 million.

Larry Bollin

Larry Bollin

Timothy Smith, 40, of Bryan died after being shot at the business in the Brazos County Industrial Park in Bryan. Authorities said Bollin was an employee at the business but the reason behind the shooting remains unknown.

Bollin also has an additional $1 million bond for a warrant from Grimes County for attempted murder. That charge is related to the shooting of a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper in Iola as the trooper was attempting to arrest Bollin.

The trooper, Juan Rojas Tovar, remained in serious but stable condition at St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan on Friday.

