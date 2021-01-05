Bryan seeks public input on broadband services

Bryan residents and business owners are being asked to complete a survey meant to help officials determine the feasibility of city-owned broadband services.
The survey is accessible at BryanTX.gov/Broadband until Feb. 4. It is available in English and Spanish.
The survey asks questions about what is most important to people in relation to speed and cost expectations, customer service and other key issues.
According to a December City Council presentation, the responses will be helpful in determining prices customers are willing to pay and revenues that could be generated. The survey will also help officials know what the potential “take rate” the city would see if the broadband services were provided. A take rate is the percentage of potential subscribers who are offered the service and who actually do subscribe.
Five random respondents of each survey will be selected to win $50 Amazon gift cards.
As of early Monday afternoon, the first day the survey launched, the city had received 445 responses.
The survey is just one step in the city’s efforts to explore city-owned broadband internet services.
From January to July last year, city staff members compiled research and had discussions with administrators in other cities about broadband internet services. According to the city website, that research was “vital to initiating a full broadband feasibility study.”
In August, the city connected with consultants who could help create a feasibility study. In November, 76% of Bryan voters cast ballots in favor of the city potentially providing broadband internet services. In December, a preliminary broadband design and cost study was delivered to the city.
Once the survey closes, the city and its consultants will analyze the results throughout February and March. They will also review the recommendations and develop a business plan with possible scenarios of how to move forward.
In April, the final results of the feasibility study will be presented to the Bryan Texas Utilities Board of Directors and the City Council. Council members will give direction about what to do next.
When residents were deciding whether to vote for a proposition on the November ballot that would allow the city to provide fiber broadband internet, the city estimated that the cost to build out the network could be approximately $125 million, with estimated gross revenues of $21 million after 10 years.
Chief Financial Officer Joe Hegwood told the City Council last month that number was a ballpark estimate and that price can be impacted by a variety of factors, including how fiber services are rolled out. For example, he said, building the network out to everyone all at once would be much more expensive than initially focusing on high-density areas.
For more information, including a past presentation to the City Council about this topic, go to bryantx.gov/broadband.