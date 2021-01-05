Bryan seeks public input on broadband services

In August, the city connected with consultants who could help create a feasibility study. In November, 76% of Bryan voters cast ballots in favor of the city potentially providing broadband internet services. In December, a preliminary broadband design and cost study was delivered to the city.

Once the survey closes, the city and its consultants will analyze the results throughout February and March. They will also review the recommendations and develop a business plan with possible scenarios of how to move forward.

In April, the final results of the feasibility study will be presented to the Bryan Texas Utilities Board of Directors and the City Council. Council members will give direction about what to do next.

When residents were deciding whether to vote for a proposition on the November ballot that would allow the city to provide fiber broadband internet, the city estimated that the cost to build out the network could be approximately $125 million, with estimated gross revenues of $21 million after 10 years.