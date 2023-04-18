When Leslie Inami moved from Peru to the U.S. 19 years ago, she noticed a need for bilingual teachers to bridge the gap between different cultures in order to build a stronger community for students and families.

Connecting to a new system and culture can be a daunting task, but Inami said the main goal is to preserve one’s pride in their culture.

Now in her 17th year in the Bryan school district, Inami is serving as a kindergarten bilingual teacher at Mary Branch Elementary School and said it was an honor to be standing among 184 of her peers during a reception held Monday for teachers who earned a designation and received a pay raise through the Teacher Incentive Allotment program.

The TIA, established by the Texas Legislature’s passing of House Bill 3 in 2019, provides eligible and successful teachers with the opportunity to earn a recognized, exemplary or master-level designation. If a designation is earned, an allotment based on the designation of each teacher and the demographics of each campus will be awarded for five years.

Being a positive role model is of the utmost importance for Inami, who said this program motivates teachers outside it to give 100% to achieve a designation.

“It is a good incentive for teachers to keep working and do best for our kids,” Inami said. “I will definitely recommend all of the districts to do it.”

With 27% of the Bryan school district’s eligible teachers in all of the current eligible content areas (ELA, math, science, self-contained, special education and bilingual) having earned a designation, Superintendent Ginger Carrabine expressed her gratitude. Having started the process in the fall of 2020, she said this was a long time coming for the district and these teachers, who will receive their first payouts in June 2023.

“We had everything from a first-year teacher to some of our very veteran teachers, and the payouts across the district are just incredible,” Carrabine said.

While this was unchartered territory, Carrabine said she was not surprised by the quality of teachers present in the Bryan school district, but rather overwhelmed by the program’s initial success.

“The fact that we have 185 recipients is just fantastic,” she said. “It’s truly, truly wonderful that you dedicated yourself in such a way to add value on these kids and to not give up on them, so thank you.”

As she congratulated those in attendance, Carrabine said she hopes the TIA will continue to motivate and drive teachers to the Bryan school district.

“Thank you for all that you’re doing for our students in Bryan ISD; I hope you stay with us in Bryan ISD,” Carrabine said. “More than ever, our kids need continuity and consistency and teachers who believe in them.”

Barbara Ybarra, associate superintendent of teaching and learning, has put in a lot of the behind-the-scenes work to make this program possible for the district and its teachers.

“It’s a wonderful moment when we can reward any teacher,” Ybarra said. “We wish we could include even more teachers in the TIA program and are working hard to do that, but it’s wonderful to see fantastic teachers rewarded for their work with students.”

While she agreed with Carrabine that the multiyear process took commitment from teachers, the administration and the district, Ybarra said it is wonderful to see these teachers being recognized by the state of Texas.

Board member David Stasny, whose four children were successfully educated through the Bryan school district, has palpable faith in the district and the public school system as a whole.

“The rationale nowadays is that so many people are not getting or don’t feel like they’re getting an adequate education from public schools, and I’m just absolutely convinced that’s not true in Bryan, Texas, at least and in most of the public schools in our state,” Stasny said.

Whitney Powers, fifth grade math teacher at Sam Rayburn Intermediate School, and her teaching partner, Amy Gryzmala, fifth grade ELA teacher, agreed that this recognition is about more than just the money.

“I know I do way more than my job title, so this is just like a pat on the back good job,” Powers said. “What this day means to me is all of my hard work is being recognized, and I’m in a room with educators that work just as hard as me.”

Building strong relationships with students is the key to success, Powers said. With the TIA, she said goal setting, planning and data collection are also major parts of it.

“Not just looking at how did the students score, what are the students showing me, if they didn’t pass or they’re not doing well on something, not saying what did they do, but what did I do? What can I do differently?” Powers said. “That’s a huge mindset, too, is how can I get better for them?”