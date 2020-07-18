During a recent workshop, the Bryan school board approved memorandums of understanding with Snook, Caldwell and College Station school districts for them to use the Bryan Career and Technical Education Complex.
The center, which is part of the Texas Regional Pathway Network, opened for the 2019-2020 school year with MOUs with Snook and Caldwell. College Station was added for the 2020-2021 school year.
“It really was a super deal,” Bryan CTE Director David Reynolds said about the CTEC’s first year of partnerships. “I think the kids enjoyed it. The community appreciated it; the schools also appreciated the opportunity that we gave these kids with the programs that were offered out here.”
The MOUs were approved Monday. The partnerships are among the regional training facility’s requirements to receive the Carl D. Perkins Grant.
The four programs offered to students at the CTEC will be automotive technology, construction technology, industrial engineering and robotics and welding technology.
According to the MOU, to apply to enroll at the center, students in partner districts must be a sophomore or junior, have written permission from their home district to apply and complete the associated application to enroll.
The complex follows the Bryan school district calendar and its policies on grading and attendance, as stated in the contract, and student tuition is billed to the students’ home district. Each partner district also is responsible for providing transportation for students to and from the CTEC, it states.
