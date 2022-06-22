Bryan Rotary Club honors top 10 fastest-growing small businesses in Brazos County

The top 10 fastest-growing small businesses in Brazos County were honored Wednesday during the 29th annual Bryan Rotary 10 Business Performance Awards at the Hilton in College Station hosted by the Bryan Rotary Club.

Mike Wright, vice president and general manager of WAAY 31 News, announced the winners and congratulated each for their efforts in growing their businesses.

“There are some criteria that they had to meet: independent, privately held corporations, proprietorships or partnerships headquartered in Brazos County, and in business for at least five years,” he said before announcing the winners. “Sales [must be] more than $50,000 but less than $25 million, and a five-year sales history must show an increase for fiscal years [2019] through 2021.”

Dudley Engineering of College Station was ranked at the top with an overall sales growth of 271.37% from 2019-21.

“This firm’s intention was to differentiate by maintaining its values throughout growth, creating an engineering group known nationwide, recognizing as a firm built around many talented people. This company’s core values have enveloped their approach to every corner of their operations,” Wright said. “[They are] passionate about their craft, pro-team, collaborating to find the best solutions, exceptional communicators, responsive and proactive. Construction wise, creating clear constructible drawings and maintaining positive contractor relationships.”

The ownership claims their key to finding success has been finding, trusting and keeping the right people, Wright said, their leadership often seeks ways to stimulate employee growth and give opportunities to ensure they stay invested.

The remaining nine fastest-growing Brazos Valley-based small businesses were Stafford Barrett Commercial Brokerage; Blackrock Builders; Deitz Consulting; Frogslayer; SmartCompliance; Swan Stonarts; Arrow S Pest Control; Aggieland Roofing/CR Systems; and Ridgewood Custom Homes.

The fourth fastest-growing company was Deitz Consulting of Bryan, founded in 2009 and had a sales growth of 133.37% for 2019-21.

“With extensive bookkeeping experience, including payroll, expense and revenue analysis … the company’s philosophy is ‘We live for bookkeeping so that you can live your life.’” Wright said. “Deitz Consulting started as a one-woman shop, with Phyllis Deitz working from home, seeking a way to help friends and family with their small business bookkeeping. As time passed, she realized that ‘Small businesses need help year-round, not just during tax season.’”

Blake Robertson, co-founder of Karbach Brewing Company of Houston, gave the keynote address and shared what it was like growing up in the beer-making industry and the importance of working collaboratively.

“The beer business is an extremely difficult business … win at anything you do, put everything else aside and work as hard as you can each and every time," Robertson told the audience. "If you get knocked down, get up and do it again and do it a little better than you did last time. As we went in to develop Karbach Brewing Company, we developed a team of all winners and we stayed in our lane. … they believed in the direction we were going.

“You are going to have a ton of challenges along the way. … Stay true to your business, stay true to your word, stay true to your work ethic and just do and say what you are going to do better each and every time, and with that you create long-term success, not only for you but for your family.”

The Bryan Rotary Club also recognized West, Webb, Allbritton and Gentry for the Anco Insurance Award for Lifetime Business Achievement; and Alula Learning received the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation Launch Award.

Austin Bryan, chair of the awards program and Chief Lending Officer of First Financial Bank, gave the closing remarks and said they've held this ceremony every year since 1994, and it is great to see companies thriving and having success in Bryan-College Station.

“I think it is critically important today to look at these companies, because what our small businesses have dealt with in this world, country and community over the last two or three years is remarkable,” he said. “The fact that these companies continue to grow at the pace they grow I think speaks volumes about the management and the leadership of those companies, congratulations to all of these award winners.”

