Bryan residents urged to conserve water; city water pressure 'critically low'

The city of Bryan asked all Bryan residents and businesses Wednesday morning to immediately begin conserving water because the city’s water pressure is critically low, putting essential services like firefighting in danger.

“We’re low on pressure, and we need folks who have had their faucets open to turn them off, and to use as little water as possible,” Director of Public Works Jayson Barfknecht said in the city announcement. “This will allow us to catch back up.”

Anyone with a water leak also is requested to turn their water off to conserve water supply. With the Wednesday morning temperatures above freezing, there should be little danger of the plumbing freezing during the day, the release states.

Barfknecht said the city is pumping all of its available water, but the water pressure deficit is likely due to a large number of water leaks on private properties. City crews are checking meters and the water distribution system for leaks.

The city will announce when it is safe to begin dripping faucets and using water again.