A potential College Station sewer trunk line remains an ongoing topic of discussion among Bryan residents who live in the Beverley Estates and Garden Acres neighborhoods, as the line would potentially impede in front or behind their homes, with no service to their city.

During the hear citizens portion of Tuesday night’s Bryan City Council meeting, Beverly Estates/Rosemary Homeowners Association president Scott Hickle, who lives on Park Lane, told the councilors many residents have addressed them since this was brought to their attention six months ago.

“You have heard all of the comments before from many people … regarding the fear, the anxiety, the distrust, the uncertainty surrounding the sewer project and what it is going to mean if it goes right through one of the most historic neighborhoods; maybe the most historic neighborhood in the city of Bryan and certainly Brazos County,” he said. “It has come to my attention from some people that have told me they are starting to see a lessening in their property values. They are having trouble now regarding the uncertainty regarding sewer project, selling their homes.”

James Mulvey, a Bryan resident who lives on Vine Street, spoke after Hickle and told the councilors the creek option proposal is “still on the table,” and wanted to continue bringing awareness of flooding concerns along Burton and Pin Oak Creek.

“I trust that you guys are working behind the scenes, and I have confidence in the wisdom of both city councils,” he said. “I believe you will come to understand the fragile situation these Bryan families currently face, and how putting pipe obstructions in the creek, it will only enhance the problem.”

Mulvey then shared the story of a couple who has lived on Tanglewood Drive, which runs opposite of Vine Street, for the last 50 years.

“In 2013, their house filled with 4 inches of water after Burton Creek overflowed," Mulvey said. "All of the carpet was ripped out, fans were brought in, movers took all the furniture out and packed up their closets, and relocated [the couple] while their home could be repaired. And $40,000 later, which came out of pocket, they were able to move back into their home. They flooded when a fence got caught on a Tanglewood bridge, collecting debris and obstructing the water flow.

"It wasn’t necessarily the rainfall but the obstruction in the creek that flooded [them]. College Station’s proposed creek crossings are right in the heart of Bryan’s flood plain. [The couple] is worried about the sewage pipe obstructions proposed, to be just downstream from their house, and they wanted me to share their story and concern. … The choice is clear, I think it is funding. I think the lift station offers an ability for us to really move forward.”

The councilors did not discuss the topic further during the meeting. For the last few weeks, both Bryan and College Station city councils have heard concerns from residents about the sewer line and the proposed routes it could take. Residents such as Mulvey who live along Vine Street are worried their homes will have increased flooding issues, if a sewer pipe is installed near Burton and Pin Oak Creek nearest an already existing sewer pipeline that causes flooding and debris buildup.

The project is in its final stages of completion. The sewer line originates near Carters Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant in College Station with the first two phases already complete. College Station is preparing this trunk line for the growth that the Northgate District will bring to the city.

Bryan city councilors and residents have urged College Station officials to look into a lift station effort they believe would be less intrusive to the citizens of Bryan. However, College Station staff has said a large cost factor would be involved if that route was followed.

If the sewer line were to go in front of homes in the neighborhood, the city of College Station could make use of the existing public right of way. If the sewer line goes the eminent domain route, it could be utilized for the alternate option (back lot). For the route in front (under the road), College Station would be able to complete the majority of work within the public right of way, which a public utility has the right to use since a public right of way is not private property.

After Bryan residents made known of flooding concerns, the College Station City Council recently approved $87,500 worth of funds to look into survey work for the back lot option near Pin Oak Creek. Susan Monnat, senior project manager for College Station capital projects, told The Eagle in March that the survey work will occur on the south side of Pin Oak Creek in the backlots of North Rosemary.

“Survey for a few lots on the north side of Pin Oak Creek (backlots of Inwood) was included in case additional information was necessary, however there are no plans to survey those lots at this time,” Monnat said via email. “The survey work is starting at specific locations in order to determine the viability of the route and will proceed in steps as information is gathered. Preliminary survey has begun along the backlots of North Rosemary (south side of Pin Oak Creek) on specific properties where right-of entries have been granted to allow access. With this information, we can determine the specific survey route and access points.

"The survey will provide us the elevation of the ground, elevation of any creek crossing along the property, density of vegetation, obstacles, etc. This information, particularly at critical points, will tell us if the proposed trunk line would cross below the bottom of the creek or if aerial crossings would be required.”

Monnat also said there is not a specific date for the completion of the survey work, as they are “proceeding step by step and will be reviewing the data as it is gathered and proceed accordingly.” She also confirmed that the project does include an environmental study of the final selected route.

Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez spoke during an April council meeting and said they “don’t have a lot to say in this but we do have some sway.”

“We are hoping that College Station and their city council and their city manager and their development staff will take a good look at this and understand what this means for the city of Bryan and for themselves, and for our community,” he said. “There is a lot at stake here not only for us but for them and for everybody and I think in the faith of working together in the future, hopefully we will find a solution that will be amicable for everybody. I am not going to put my personal thoughts into this, but we are hoping and praying that everything comes out for the good of everybody.”

Colin Killian, College Station’s public communications director, told The Eagle on Tuesday via email that the work is ongoing as it pertains to the survey work, route options, etc.

Tuesday’s meeting marks the third time the Bryan City Council publicly discussed the situation, though they may not have any say in the matter as College Station's council will have the final vote. In a February and March executive session meeting, Bryan councilors noted they were seeking legal advice about eminent domain authority of municipalities and received legal advice regarding the placement of the wastewater line.

For more information about the project, contact Monnat at 764-5028 or email smonnat@cstx.gov.