A heated sewer line debate continued during Monday night’s College Station City Council meeting, but the sentiment of “Two cities, one community,” was again echoed between Bryan residents and councilors.

Lesley Walton, who lives on Park Lane in Bryan's Beverley Estates neighborhood, spoke at the meeting to express her worries and fears about the construction surrounding her home.

“We bought this home so our kids could ride their bikes and play in the front yard. You will dig into my yard and into my driveway if you do this,” she said tearfully of a proposal that would dig up nearby North Rosemary Drive. “They won’t be able to ride their bikes; they won’t be able to be on their swing. … I also run a business out of my home. … Can you guarantee me I am going to have access to my driveway with my car? … There is one entrance and exit to my street. … You are going to ruin my business if you dig up in front of my house; you are going to ruin my kids’ lives. My daughter cried when I told her about this. … Two cities, one community. … You are suggesting building a rift and digging a rift between our two cities.”

Walton was one of the nine Bryan residents who addressed the council and staff. Later on in the workshop discussion, City Manager Bryan Woods addressed some of the concerns residents posed.

“If we can’t provide appropriate access for a project, we don’t do it," he said. "If you want to talk about honor and being straightforward, I will tell you as the person who recommends that to council, if we can’t do something we don’t do it. And the reason is because we are in the public service game here. We wouldn’t do something we thought would put somebody in danger, or not even danger if it affects them negatively. … We are at this point in the project where we can’t answer things specifically and that is being seen as us trying to keep something from you and what it is, is not giving an answer that we can’t give the right way, right now.”

For months Beverley Estates residents have repeatedly asked the College Station city officials to take their sewer trunk line project elsewhere, and keep it within their city limits. Monday’s workshop discussion was yet another chance for residents, councilors and staff to provide clarity on what options are on the table.

Jennifer Cain, director of capital projects for College Station, gave an update about the two routes being considered: a lift station along Chimney Hill and Cooner Street or a right-of-way route along North Rosemary Drive in the Beverley Estates neighborhood.

A vast majority of the lift station route lies within College Station's city limits, while the Rosemary Drive route is within Bryan's city limits. The neighborhood’s trees have been a large topic of debate regarding their protection during the construction process. During Monday night’s meeting, Cain said they will be doing an additional tree survey that will cost about $15,000 and a geotechnical investigation for about $50,000 to look at the trenchless options for either route chosen. She also said once a route is chosen they will conduct traffic control plans.

After Cain’s presentation, more residents expressed concerns including Ann Mallard of South Rosemary Drive.

“I have to say I was dismayed at the last meeting and embarrassed on your behalf, the questions you asked [at the last meeting] and opinions you shared, came across as staged and filtered by staff,” Mallard directed at the council. “They seem to have glossed over the real implications of the Rosemary option, or they hadn’t really done their homework, or they carefully chose what they wanted to say. I admit I do not know intent, only what came across.”

Following input from residents, councilors commented about their thoughts thus far in the process. Councilwoman Linda Harvell said the residents’ input is important to everything they are learning.

“You all have no idea the amount of time we have spent on this. … Look back to when this initiative first came through city staff and how we have continually changed becoming more and more proactive,” she said. “When your [Bryan] mayor goes on the radio and says that if this position proceeds ‘it is going to be a bloody battle,’ is that really, really the way you want to be represented? No. I understand your concerns. … We are doing our research. I don’t know how I am going to vote, I really don’t. … I am into neighborhood integrity and that is a priority. I just ask you not to be so critical because you don’t know the full story about every one of us and how much time we are spending.”

During a June 7 radio discussion on WTAW of Bryan Broadcasting, Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez said the following: “We just need a verbal agreement [from College Station officials] saying ‘We’re not going down Rosemary.’ … If we’re going to go down Rosemary, I promise you it’s going to be a very, very bloody battle and nobody’s going to win.”

Keith Halsell of South Rosemary Drive was another resident who asked for answers to her concerns.

“Mayor Nichols and city council members, you said that you need more information, well so do we,” she said. “How big will the temporary construction easements be? When you block a driveway with a 30-foot bore pit, how will I get to my home? … This is what happens when you don’t ask good questions, we have been trying to get answers and all we get are vague assurances.”

Councilman Bob Yancy also addressed residents in the chamber and made it clear where he plans to vote when the time comes on selecting a route.

“I am not going to be able to support this line going through Rosemary as one member of council. That is going to be about the only thing I say that you agree with,” he said. “As our two cities grow into one another, outward from one another in all directions, we are going to need each other just as we have in the past to cooperate when it comes to infrastructure; and if we get into this business of going back and forth … it is going to become prohibitively expensive. … I almost asked the mayor for a point of order relative to personal attacks on our staff. It is absolutely uncalled for and it is the quickest way for your initiative to fail.”

Woods also told the residents city staff is trying to answer their questions.

“Until we can show you that, we aren’t going to try and guess at it,” he said. “When I met with [Beverley Estates/Rosemary Homeowners Association president] Scott [Hickle] early on, that was the first thing he expressed concern about [was the trees] before we got into a lot of this; and it took until kind of getting to this point to be able to say ‘OK, here is what we are going to do.'”

Hickle asked Mayor John Nichols if he could speak after Woods’ comments and was then able to address Woods.

“Yes, we had that meeting back in December and we did talk about the trees and we asked you if there was any other potential routes, and you said ‘No,’“ Hickle said. “And we asked, ‘Are [saying] you aren’t going to do the lift station?’ And you said, ‘Absolutely not.’ And I am telling you Mr. Woods you haven’t changed that, at all. You said no on the lift station.”

Woods said in reply: “Mr. Hickle, I absolutely said we were recommending this [Rosemary Drive] route from staff and I continued to say that for all the reasons. I provided you with the study that shows all of the routes at the time, right after that meeting. … It showed the Rosemary, it showed behind the lot, and it showed the Cooner [lift station] route, it showed all of them.”

Hickle said he was concerned about the Post Oak Savannah trees and that if the city bores, it will kill the trees.

Cain said next month they will provide results from the survey work at the council meeting.