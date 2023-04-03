Bryan residents are invited to give feedback about flooding concerns to city engineers, in an effort to make updates to the city’s Flood Mitigation Plan from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday at Bryan City Hall's council chambers.

According to city staff, the meeting will provide an overview of the plan’s purpose and give an opportunity for residents and stakeholders to provide feedback to help the planning committee identify flood risks, understand vulnerabilities and select achievable mitigation strategies to protect from flood impacts.

“The city of Bryan participates in a Community Rating System program, which is a voluntary incentive program that encourages good flood plain management practices, that exceed the National Flood Insurance Program standards,” Sam Vernon, the city’s assistant city engineer, told The Eagle on Monday. “And with that, citizens within the city limits of Bryan can purchase flood insurance through the NFIP; and because of our enforcement of flood plan ordinances and managing our flood plain, citizens actually enjoy a 10% discount in their insurance premiums because of these efforts.”

This Flood Mitigation Plan has been prepared for the city in an effort to create a strategy for implementing flood mitigation measures for the community. The first plan was first adopted in 2007 to create a strategy for implementing flood mitigation measures, and was most recently updated in 2018.

Vernon said it's used as a planning tool to help guide future development and identify ways the city can prevent future flooding and reduce losses. The city collects feedback from property owners to compile flooding history for locations across the city.

Planning for this growth and development is extremely important to assure that it has a positive impact on the city, according to city staff. One factor is to ensure that the new and existing investments are protected from flooding potential.

“The Flood Mitigation Plan is just part of the overall strategy within our CRS compliance, every five years we go through the plan and we update it, where it falls into three general categories,” Vernon said. “Soliciting public input, assess the risk once we have received public input, and then we review our past plan and set some new goals for the next five years if things are proposed, things people would like to see.”

Vernon said in the previous Flood Mitigation Plan update, somebody requested that the city have a early warning information system for flooding; and when water comes up over the road, if they could implement flashing lights or some way of warning motorists there was water over the road.

“We have taken the step to secure a grant and actually put that in the process, and those are some of the ideas that come up in these planning meetings,” Vernon said. “We want citizen input. Once we get that, we really start looking at where our risk is and how we can manage that and then set some goals and kind of have a pathway to bring us to where we want to be.”

The CRS process consists of the following 10 steps: organize, involve the public, coordinate with other agencies, assess the hazard, assess the problem, set goals, review possible activities, draft an action plan, adopt the plan, implement, evaluate and revise.

According to the 2018 plan, the city is bounded on the east and west by two major river corridors in the State of Texas: the Navasota River on the east and the Brazos River on the west.

“The city of Bryan city limits does not contain the major floodplains from either of these rivers, but it does contain the floodplains associated with several major tributary sources to these two rivers,” the plan states. “The major flooding sources in the city of Bryan are from the following creeks and tributaries: Carters Creek, Burton Creek, Briar Creek, Hudson Creek, Turkey Creek, Still Creek, Thompson’s Branch and Cottonwood Branch.”

During the 2018 planning committee meetings, historic rainfall was discussed as something that the city needs to keep an eye on.

“Many sources are indicating that given the more recent intense rainfall events that have occurred in Texas, the statistical data for rainfall events in Texas appears to indicate an increased frequency for larger storm events. Local meteorologists have encouraged the engineers in general to reevaluate their 1% recurrence storm interval based upon these new statistics,” the plan states. “The city of Bryan has established an action statement to monitor and update statistical rainfall numbers as soon as they become available.”

Residents unable to attend the meeting can provide feedback through an online survey.

Some of the questions in the survey include: “Have you ever experienced or been impacted by high water or flooding in Bryan? Have you taken any actions to protect your home from flood damage? What are some steps the city could take to reduce the risk of flooding in your neighborhood?”

To fill out the survey and view the Flood Mitigation Plan, visit bryantx.gov/engineering-services/flooding/.

The next public input meeting will be in July, followed by a presentation to the city council to potentially adopt the plan.