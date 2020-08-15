Bryan police: San Antonio man tried to pass forged checks

A San Antonio man accused of attempting to pass several fraudulent checks at a Bryan bank was arrested Thursday, police said.
According to Bryan police, authorities responded to a bank on Texas Avenue around 4:15 p.m. after a teller called to report someone attempting to cash a fraudulent check. The teller said Reid Theron Howard, 25, had presented a check from a Waco-area business that appeared to be suspicious. The teller called the business and was told Howard had been trying to cash several checks at banks across the state.
Authorities took Howard into custody and searched his vehicle. Inside, authorities said they found a bundle of checks signed by Howard that were purportedly from the Waco-area business and from a Brazos Valley area electric co-op. That business also confirmed the checks were fraudulent, police said. A woman in Howard’s car was arrested on a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge.
Howard is charged with two counts of fraudulent possession of identifying information and two counts of forgery of a financial instrument, both state jail felonies punishable by up to two years in a state jail. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $20,000 bond.
