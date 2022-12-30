 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bryan police officer shot during traffic stop

A Bryan police officer was shot while conducting a traffic stop at 11:21 p.m. Thursday in the area of Wayside Drive and Avondale Avenue, according to the Bryan Police Department.

According to the BPD, the suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot following an attempted traffic stop. The officer ran after him, and the suspect fired multiple shots at the officer. One shot struck the officer.

The officer did not return gunfire, according to the BPD.

According to the BPD, the suspect then stole the Bryan Police Department’s patrol vehicle and fled the scene before abandoning it in the 2000 block of Fountain Avenue.

The officer was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital and was reported to be in stable condition. This remains an active investigation as officers from multiple agencies attempt to locate the suspect, according to the BPD.

This will be updated.

