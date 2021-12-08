 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan Police investigating threats toward Bryan High, Rudder campuses
0 comments
breaking

Bryan Police investigating threats toward Bryan High, Rudder campuses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Bryan Police Department is investigating two threats directed toward Bryan High School and Rudder High School that have been circulating via social media.

Matthew LeBlanc with the Bryan school district said principals at both campuses sent out phone messages to parents of students and confirmed there will be an increased police presence at both campuses Thursday.

The origin of the threats is not known, he said, but part of the investigation is to determine where they started and by whom. Both social media screenshots were threats of a shooting that could happen Thursday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Building a better bus system in America

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert