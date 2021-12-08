Bryan Police investigating threats toward Bryan High, Rudder campuses

The Bryan Police Department is investigating two threats directed toward Bryan High School and Rudder High School that have been circulating via social media.

Matthew LeBlanc with the Bryan school district said principals at both campuses sent out phone messages to parents of students and confirmed there will be an increased police presence at both campuses Thursday.

The origin of the threats is not known, he said, but part of the investigation is to determine where they started and by whom. Both social media screenshots were threats of a shooting that could happen Thursday.